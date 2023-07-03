Truck driver collides with multiple vehicles, resulting in tragic fatality on Long Island

A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead following a five-vehicle car crash Monday on Long Island.

According to officials, the driver of the sanitation truck was the cause of the crash.

They added the truck driver was coming off the Long Island Expressway at Motor Parkway along the south service road before he barreled into the cars that were stopped at a red light.

The truck was being used by a private vendor.

Officials told FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg that the driver of the Jeep was able to walk away.

The occupants in the other three cars were not injured.

"Then the Jeep got attached to the truck, pushed that car out of the way, and then there was a school bus as well," gas station manager Preet Singh said.

"Thank god there were no kids in the school bus." — Preet Singh

The bus Singh mentioned was sideswiped at the accident.

Officials have not yet confirmed if anyone was on the bus.