Car collides with Biden's motorcade in Delaware

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:42 AM EST until WED 4:30 AM EST, Somerset County
38
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:24 AM EST, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:45 PM EST, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from MON 4:46 AM EST until WED 1:00 PM EST, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:00 PM EST until WED 7:00 PM EST, Morris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:12 AM EST until WED 3:16 AM EST, Morris County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
until MON 12:45 PM EST, Morris County
Flood Warning
until MON 11:15 AM EST, Morris County, Sussex County
Flood Warning
from MON 5:56 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Middlesex County, Monmouth County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:03 AM EST until TUE 12:24 PM EST, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:03 AM EST until TUE 1:51 PM EST, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until MON 2:15 PM EST, Hunterdon County
Flood Warning
until MON 3:15 PM EST, Hunterdon County, Warren County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 7:40 AM EST until MON 10:45 AM EST, Essex County, Hudson County, Union County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:42 AM EST, Bergen County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:17 AM EST until TUE 11:00 PM EST, Bergen County, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:06 AM EST until TUE 4:53 AM EST, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:38 AM EST, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:46 AM EST until TUE 8:22 AM EST, Ulster County
Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 AM EST, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
from MON 5:48 PM EST until TUE 7:33 AM EST, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 7:15 AM EST until MON 10:30 AM EST, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 8:04 AM EST until MON 12:15 PM EST, Sullivan County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:45 PM EST, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
until MON 11:30 AM EST, Orange County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 10:15 AM EST, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:09 AM EST until MON 10:30 PM EST, Dutchess County, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:35 AM EST until TUE 7:58 PM EST, Fairfield County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County, Essex County, Essex County, Essex County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Somerset County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 7:23 AM EST until MON 10:30 AM EST, Fairfield County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Westchester County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 7:45 AM EST until MON 10:45 AM EST, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Westchester County, Bergen County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 8:41 AM EST until MON 11:45 AM EST, Fairfield County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 10:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Southern Westchester County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 9:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Northeast Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County
High Wind Warning
until MON 12:00 PM EST, Northeast Suffolk County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southwest Suffolk County
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 10:00 AM EST until MON 4:00 PM EST, Kings County (Brooklyn), Richmond County (Staten Is.), Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County

Car collides with Biden's motorcade in Delaware

By AP Staff
Published 
Joe Biden
Associated Press

Car plows into President Biden's motorcade

See President Joe Biden's reaction when a car collided with his motorcade in Delaware.

WILMINGTON, Del. - A car plowed into a parked SUV that was guarding President Joe Biden 's motorcade Sunday night while the president was leaving a visit to his campaign headquarters. The president and first lady Jill Biden were unharmed.

While Biden was walking from the campaign office to his waiting armored SUV, a sedan hit a U.S. Secret Service vehicle that was being used to close off intersections near the headquarters for the president's departure. The sedan then tried to continue into a closed-off intersection, before Secret Service personnel surrounded the vehicle with weapons drawn and instructed the driver to put his hands up.

GettyImages-1855955860.jpg

US President Joe Biden (C) looks on after a car hit an SUV in the motorcade as he left his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware on December 17, 2023. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

GettyImages-1855956086.jpg

Members of the police and US Secret Service rush to a car, after it hit a motorcade SUV (L), as US President Joe Biden was leaving his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware on December 17, 2023. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Get

Expand

Biden was ushered into his waiting vehicle, where his wife was already seated, before being driven swiftly back to their home. His schedule was otherwise unaffected by the incident.

MORE: Few adults are excited about a potential Biden-Trump rematch in 2024, polls finds

The Secret Service did not immediately comment on the incident.