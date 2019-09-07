Capitol Watch: NY strengthens gun license background check

article

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed gun legislation this week that bolsters the state's background check process for firearm licenses.

The governor's office says the new law will help stop "dangerously mentally ill" people from getting a firearm license in New York. The law allows authorities to review out-of-state records tied to an applicant's past or present mental illness.

Bill sponsor state Sen. Anna Kaplan said the law ensures that part-time New Yorkers receive the same review as full-time residents.

Meanwhile, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced she is leading a group of attorneys general in investigating Facebook for alleged antitrust issues.

The Democrat says "even the largest social media platform in the world must follow the law and respect consumers."