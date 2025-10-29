The Brief A candy recall has been announced just ahead of Halloween after certain peanut butter and cashew bars distributed to New York retailers were found to contain undeclared nut allergens. Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory has recalled its Peanut Butter Crush and Cashew Cow candy bars (Lot #174250) due to undeclared cashew and peanut allergens. The recalled products were sold at retailers in New York, though no illnesses have been reported to date.



Local perspective:

The affected items include Zingerman’s Peanut Butter Crush Bars, packaged in yellow and purple 2-ounce boxes labeled "Peanut Butter Crush," and Zingerman’s Cashew Cow Bars, packaged in light blue and yellow 2-ounce boxes labeled "Cashew Cow," both marked with Lot #174250.

Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory has issued a recall for its Peanut Butter Crush and Cashew Cow Full Size Bars, both marked with Lot #174250, after discovering the products may contain undeclared cashew and peanut allergens. (Credit: FDA)

The recalled products were distributed to retailers in New York and sold to consumers through retail stores.

Dig deeper:

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall.

The action was initiated after it was discovered that Peanut Butter Crush Bars containing cashews were sold in packaging that did not list cashews as an ingredient, and that Cashew Cow Bars may have been distributed without declaring the presence of peanuts.

According to the company, the issue resulted from a temporary breakdown in production and packaging processes, which has since been corrected.

Why you should care:

Individuals with allergies or severe sensitivities to cashews or peanuts may face a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

What you can do:

Consumers who purchased Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory Peanut Butter Crush or Cashew Cow Bars marked with Lot #174250 are advised to return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The company has urged customers with questions to contact Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory at (877) 632-9264 for more information.