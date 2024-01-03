Canarsie shooting: Boy, 15, killed outside Brooklyn NYCHA complex

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed outside a New York City Housing Authority complex in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

Police responded to a 911 call Tuesday around 9 p.m. of a male shot outside the rear of 1550 E. 102 St., which is the Bay View Houses.

According to police, the boy, identified as Javel Lawton, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Brookdale, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have yet to be made in the case.