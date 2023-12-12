29-year-old woman shot through window of apartment building in Canarsie, Brooklyn

article

Police say a 29-year-old woman was shot through a window of an apartment building in Canarsie, Brooklyn Tuesday morning.

The woman was shot in the left arm on East 102nd Street just after 7 a.m.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Police say he was wearing a black jacket, a red hooded sweatshirt, and gray pants.

She was taken to the Kings County Hospital. It is unknown if she is in a stable condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.