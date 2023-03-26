Canadian Pacific train derails in Franklin Park near Chicago

article

Two cars of a Canadian Pacific train derailed in a suburb of Chicago on Sunday.

The train derailment happened around 12:45 p.m. in Franklin Park.

One car was carrying wheat and the other was empty, Canadian Pacific said in a statement.

Canadian Pacific said no one was hurt, and that there were no hazardous materials or public safety issues involved.

The railroad said teams were on site assessing the situation in coordination with Metra, which is a passenger rail system in the Chicago area.

There has been increased concern about train derailments since two Norfolk Southern derailments in Ohio earlier this year. The derailment in East Palestine caused a massive fire and widespread concern about the toxic spill's impact on public health.