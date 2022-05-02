Drone carrying guns from U.S. crashes into tree in Canada

article

Authorities in Canada are investigating an incident involving a drone carrying firearms over the border from the United States, police said.

Officers with the Ontario Provincial Police found a drone stuck in a tree near Port Lambton, a small community along the St. Clair River, about 60 miles northwest of Detroit. The drone was carrying a bag containing 11 handguns, according to a police statement on social media .

"How are illegal guns reaching the hands of criminals in Canada? Recently, [police] found that drones are being used to carry the prohibited guns over from the United States," Ontario Provincial Police West Region tweeted.

Police tweeted images displaying a six-rotor drone and one firearm — a Glock semiautomatic pistol — on top of a grocery-style plastic bag.

The news outlet The Sarnia Observer reported that police discovered the drone on Friday.

