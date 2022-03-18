Calls to repair Long Island's crumbling roads, bridges

For many drivers, it’s no surprise to hear that New York State’s pavement has deteriorated over the past two decades.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, 33-percent of pavement here on Long Island are now rated fair or poor.

When it comes to local bridges - nine on including Smith Point Bridge in Shirley and Sunrise Highway Bridge over North Road in Hampton Bays are in the worst shape.

Earlier this year Governor Kathy Hochul made infrastructure a priority in her preliminary budget including the proposal of a $1 billion initiative to pave potholes.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

"When we invest in our infrastructure, we make it more appealing for businesses and young families to stay on Long Island," said Matt Cohen with the Long Island Association.

And now with two weeks to go until the budget deadline, local leaders are calling on state lawmakers to match bipartisan federal investment in local infrastructure.

"It’s not just funding for this season, it’s for the next five years," said Marc Herbst with the Long Island Contractors’ Association. "We have to make sure they make the commitment now."

Proposed projects here on Long Island include funding to pay nearly 300 lane miles on the Long Island Expressway, pavement renewal along parts of Northern Boulevard from the Queens/Nassau line into a Suffolk County and bridge repairs on the Loop Parkway in portions of the Southern State.

According to the Long Island Contractors’ Association, Nassau and Suffolk are the only two counties in the state each with more than one million registered cars.

Advertisement

The budget must be approved by April 1.