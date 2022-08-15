California retirement community hikes elderly couple's rent by $1,000/month: 'That has to be a mistake'

Residents at a retirement home in California are now facing a surge in their cost of living by more than $1,000 per month for rent and other fees, sparking outrage in the community, according to a report.

Murrieta resident Yvonne Collins, whose mother and stepfather live at Paradise Village in National City, California, was told by her mother that a newsletter informed them they would be required to pay an additional $1,000 in rent each month, FOX 5 of San Diego reported.

National City is located about six miles from San Diego.

"They couldn’t believe it. My mom was like, ‘The rent’s going to go up $1,000’ – and I’m like, ‘That has to be a mistake.’ Nobody does that. Then I took a look at the newsletter – and sure enough, it was true," Collins said, FOX 5 reported.

In the newsletter, Paradise Village management announced starting in October occupants who live with two people in a unit, such as an elderly married couple, will now be charged $1,000 more a month while all residents will have their rent increased by $100.

Collins said her mother and stepfather, who fell in love with the residence after their first tour and have enjoyed living there for a year, are now concerned they may no longer be able to afford it.

"I’m livid. I cannot believe someone would do this. My mom and her husband are 85 years old, on a fixed income. Most of the people in there are between 80 — I’ve met people who are 95. They’re not going to go get a second job. There’s no way for them to increase their income when they’ve governed themselves on a certain budget," Collins told FOX 5.

Collins said management described the price hike as an increase in fees and not rent, and that distinction was legally justified.

"That is asinine. Even the people who have been there two months are now going to have an increase of $1,000? What is their choice? To move, to go through the expense of moving? I’m very upset and appalled that anybody could do this to the elderly – or anyone," Collins added, FOX 5 reported.

Paradise Village management justified the price surge as necessary to offset the rising cost of labor, food and supplies.

Rent at the Paradise Village, located at 2700 East 4th Street in National City, starts at $2,800 a month for assisted living, and $3,640 a month for independent living, according to Caring.com.

