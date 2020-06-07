California Dept. of Health says TV, film, music productions can resume June 12

article

As they say in show business, “The show must go on.”

Film, TV, and music productions in California can finally begin again on June 12, according to an announcement from the state’s Department of Health.

The restart is subject to county approval based on local jurisdictions.

Production cast, crew, and other industry workers are being asked to abide by safety protocols between labor and management.

Safety measures include required protective equipment for makeup artists and actors when they’re not on camera, virtual or socially distant casting and thorough cleaning of furniture and props throughout filming.

Other requirements include COVID-19 testing and temperature checks.

