WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark and Wilson Sporting Goods have agreed to a multi-year endorsement deal that makes her an ambassador for the company and gives Clark her own signature basketball collection.

According to Boardroom, Clark used a black-and-yellow Wilson basketball to shoot hoops in her driveway as a child. Now, she has a line of three different limited edition Wilson basketballs. Clark joins Michael Jordan as the only athletes to collaborate with Wilson, Boardroom reports.

"I think it is super special, and it's been fun for me," Clark told Boardroom. "I feel like I was just that young kid who had those basketballs that I would store in the garage. I'm just very lucky and fortunate to partner with Wilson to create something that everyone can enjoy. It connects with a lot of generations, and it'll be fun to see kids walking around holding them."

In April, Clark, the top scorer in NCAA Division I history, reportedly signed a $28 million deal with Nike that spans eight years and includes a signature shoe. The new deal would be the richest sponsorship contract for a women’s basketball player.

The former Iowa star became a household name among basketball fans during her record-breaking college career. She was drafted by the Indiana Fever in April as the No. 1 draft pick.

The Fever won their first game of the season Friday night after losing their first five games. Clark and the Fever played the Los Angeles Sparks in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 19,000 people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.