Busta Rhymes joins Brooklyn's Thanksgiving turkey giveaway event

In Brooklyn, people gave thanks to those in need this holiday season by hosting a Turkey giveaway just in time for Thanksgiving.

Members of the East Flatbush community were embraced at a harvesting health and harmony celebration on Saturday. It also featured a special performance by Busta Rhymes, who grew up in the neighborhood.

"We give back to the community regularly because it's home, and it's not really something that we do for recognition. We just do it for peace of mind and comfort," Busta Rhymes told FOX 5.

"We are happy to have the Thanksgiving event to bring hope, harmony, and health to the community as we focus on reducing gun violence and dealing with trauma and seasonal depression," Assemblywoman Monique Chandler-Waterman said.

East Flatbush residents shuffled into PS 135 elementary school late Saturday morning to take advantage of the resources provided to them by New York State Assemblywoman Monique Chandler-Waterman in partnership with a handful of local organizations.

Those who stopped by attended a mental health workshop and an information session on the black studies curriculum presented in New York State, got frozen turkeys for Thanksgiving dinner, and listened to performances from Brooklyn artists.

"We wanted to bring something to the community so that there is hope," Chandler-Waterman said.