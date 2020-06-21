Busch Gardens welcomes baby giraffe just in time for World Giraffe Day

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay welcomed a baby giraffe into the world on Friday. The male calf is the third baby born to Bea, a 14-year-old reticulated giraffe. She gave birth to Binty in 2014 and Amani in 2015.

The team said Bea and her calf are bonding behind the scenes at the park. The pair will join the herd on the park’s Serengeti Plain as developmental milestones are met. Once they are on the plains, guests will be able to see mama and baby.



World Giraffe Day is held each year on June 21 to celebrate the popular savannah animal and highlight conservation efforts for their populations in the wild.

Reticulated giraffes are an endangered species with only about 15,000 remaining in their naturally occurring environment.

Populations have declined by more than 50 percent in the last thirty years due to habitat loss and hunting.