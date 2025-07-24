29 people injured in bus crash near Port Authority Bus Terminal

Expand / Collapse search

Published  July 24, 2025 11:31am EDT
MIDTOWN - Twenty-nine people have been injured in a bus accident at Port Authority Bus Terminal early Thursday morning, according to the FDNY.

Bus crash near Port Authority Bus Terminal

What we know:

The FDNY reports a call regarding a bus accident at West 41st St. and Dyer Avenue was made at 8:49 a.m. earlier today – the crash involved two NJ Transit buses.

Twenty-nine people suffered minor injuries in the crash near Port Authority Bus Terminal, according to the FDNY. Some individuals were taken from the scene in stretchers.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if any of the people who were injured were taken to the hospital. 

The cause of the crash is also unknown.

