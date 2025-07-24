29 people injured in bus crash near Port Authority Bus Terminal
MIDTOWN - Twenty-nine people have been injured in a bus accident at Port Authority Bus Terminal early Thursday morning, according to the FDNY.
What we know:
The FDNY reports a call regarding a bus accident at West 41st St. and Dyer Avenue was made at 8:49 a.m. earlier today – the crash involved two NJ Transit buses.
Twenty-nine people suffered minor injuries in the crash near Port Authority Bus Terminal, according to the FDNY. Some individuals were taken from the scene in stretchers.
What we don't know:
It is not yet clear if any of the people who were injured were taken to the hospital.
The cause of the crash is also unknown.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the FDNY.