1 injured after bus crashes into scaffolding: FDNY
NEW YORK - A bus crashed into scaffolding at 115 East 41st Street between Lexington and Park Avenue, according to the FDNY.
Bus crash
What we know:
A call regarding the crash was made at 4:35 p.m. today, Dec. 11.
The New York City Department of Buildings is currently responding to the situation.
One individual was taken to Bellevue Hospital.
What we don't know:
Any potential cause of the crash is currently unknown.
It is also unknown if there is any serious structural damage.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the FDNY.