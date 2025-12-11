Expand / Collapse search

1 injured after bus crashes into scaffolding: FDNY

Published  December 11, 2025 5:45pm EST
The Brief

    • A bus crashed into scaffolding at 115 East 41st Street between Lexington and Park Avenue, according to the FDNY.
    • The New York City Department of Buildings is currently responding to the situation.
    • One individual was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

NEW YORK - A bus crashed into scaffolding at 115 East 41st Street between Lexington and Park Avenue, according to the FDNY.

What we know:

A call regarding the crash was made at 4:35 p.m. today, Dec. 11.

The New York City Department of Buildings is currently responding to the situation.

One individual was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

What we don't know:

Any potential cause of the crash is currently unknown.

It is also unknown if there is any serious structural damage.

The Source: This article includes information provided by the FDNY.

