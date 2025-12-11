1 injured after bus crashes into scaffolding: FDNY

article

The Brief A bus crashed into scaffolding at 115 East 41st Street between Lexington and Park Avenue, according to the FDNY. The New York City Department of Buildings is currently responding to the situation. One individual was taken to Bellevue Hospital.



Bus crash

What we know:

A call regarding the crash was made at 4:35 p.m. today, Dec. 11.

The New York City Department of Buildings is currently responding to the situation.

One individual was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

What we don't know:

Any potential cause of the crash is currently unknown.

It is also unknown if there is any serious structural damage.