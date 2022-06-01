Flight for Life was called to the scene of a crash involving a hot air balloon and a train in Burlington Wednesday night, June 1. The scene of the crash was behind Love Inc. near Calumet Road in Burlington.

The three adult occupants sustained life-threatening injuries. Flight for Life was requested and transported two of the three patients to Froedtert Hospital for treatment. The third patient was ground transported via ambulance to Froedtert

Early reports from witnesses on scene indicate the hot air balloon appeared in distress and collided with a Northbound Canadian National Train.

Burlington crash, hot air balloon vs. train (Courtesy: Sarah Pendley Silver Lake, WI)

It's unclear what may have caused the crash.

The City of Burlington Police Department is conducting a collaborative investigation with members from The National Traffic Safety Board, Federal Aviation Administration, Canadian National, and the Wisconsin State Patrol to determine cause.

This is an active investigation. Anyone who may have additional information on the accident is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 262-342-1104 or via email at rjones@burlington-wi.gov reference Burlington Police Report #22-5105.