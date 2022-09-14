Burger King workers fight off robber in Bronx

Workers at a Burger King in the Bronx stopped a would-be robber from getting away with hundreds of dollars on Tuesday afternoon.

The NYPD released security camera video showing a woman leaping over the counter after placing an order and then tussling with employees.

The woman swiped about $250 from a cash register but then workers grabbed her, New York City police said.

"A physical struggle between the female and the employees ensued, where the employees were able to retrieve the stolen cash," police said in a release.

The woman then ran off.

"One of the employees, a 23-year-old male, sustained a laceration to his head during the struggle, but he refused medical attention at the scene," police said.

The incident happened at the Burger King restaurant at 557 Grand Concourse in the South Bronx.