Man charged with stealing $272K from woman he met on Bumble: DA

The Brief A Manhattan man was charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing $272,000 from a woman he dated, convincing her they were buying a home together. Prosecutors say he created a fake identity and fabricated an auction process to obtain three large payments the victim believed were for a shared property. Investigators allege he funneled the money through an associate's account before withdrawing it as cash; the victim later discovered he had misrepresented his identity.



A man was charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing $272,000 from a woman he met on Bumble by convincing her they were purchasing a home together.

What we know:

Brandon Dae Up Kiehm, 45, was indicted on one count of grand larceny in the second degree according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg.

"We allege that Brandon Kiehm crafted a relationship on a web of lies, preying on his girlfriend’s trust again and again," said District Attorney Bragg.

According to the DA, Kiehm cultivated a false identity and built what appeared to be a serious romantic relationship to gain the victim’s trust.

They say Kiehm allegedly wove "a web of lies," ultimately exploiting the woman’s belief that they were planning a shared future.

Court filings allege that Kiehm met the victim on the dating application Bumble in 2019, introducing himself as Dae Up Lee Kim, a finance professional and Stanford graduate.

Believing they were in a committed partnership, the woman allowed Kiehm to live with her through 2021.

Kiehm allegedly convinced her to buy property in Brooklyn

The backstory:

In early 2020, prosecutors say Kiehm convinced her to pursue a property on Decatur Street in Brooklyn that was listed for auction.

Because she was traveling for work and unable to attend, she relied on him to represent them at the sale. Kiehm later claimed that they had placed the second-highest bid and needed to send a cashier’s check to retain that position. Trusting him, the woman sent $78,250 to an individual she understood to be the property’s broker.

Weeks later, Kiehm allegedly told her that the top bidder had backed out. He instructed her to send additional funds and provided precise wire transfer information. She complied, sending $86,750 and $107,000, and signed a contract of sale he had supplied.

Prosecutors assert that Kiehm never attended the auction and that the recipient of the funds was an associate of his. The money was quickly withdrawn as cash or shifted into a jointly held account before being withdrawn again.

The victim eventually discovered identification cards bearing the name Brandon Kiehm, which she did not recognize. When confronted, he admitted his true identity. After contacting the actual broker for the Decatur Street property, she learned that Kiehm had never submitted a bid.

The prosecution is being led by Assistant District Attorneys Nina Vershuta and Dennis Dillon of the Financial Frauds Bureau, with support from investigators, analysts, and forensic accounting personnel across multiple units.

Dating scams

"Romance scams are all too common, and our office is here to prosecute egregious conduct like this. This is an ongoing investigation.

Call 212-335-8900 if you may be a victim."