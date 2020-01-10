Bull elk wows visitors at national park in Colorado

Some visitors to Estes Park, Colorado, had a stunningly close encounter with a bull elk as they were riding on a tour bus on Sunday, Jan. 5, Storyful reported.

Estes Park Guided Tours shared a video that shows the elk emerge from a wooded area in Rocky Mountain National Park, stroll onto the snowy road, curiously eye the tour bus and other vehicles that stopped on the road, and then wander off on the other side.

"We've got an up-close, personal experience," the guide, Ben, is heard saying on the video. "Hello, Mr. Elk! This is awesome."

His passengers can be heard exclaiming with excitement and delight.

"Oh my God," one person says in the video.

"Look at this!" another tourist says.

An adult bull elk can weigh as much as half a ton and its antlers can grow 4 feet above its head, according to National Geographic.

The encounter happened during the company's signature Winter in the Park tour, which costs $80. These visitors got their money's worth with this encounter alone.

"Experience the best of Rocky Mountain National Park during the winter months as you join us in a fully enclosed heated vehicle with snow tires for your comfort and safety," the company's description of the tour states.

Rocky Mountain National Park encompasses 415 square miles of wilderness about 70 miles northwest of downtown Denver.

This story was produced from New York City.