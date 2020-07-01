Building with many violations collapses in Brooklyn

Emergency crews responded to a collapsed building in the Carroll Gardens section of Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon.

Videos posted on Citizen app show FDNY trucks, an ambulance, and numerous police officers and other first responders near a pile of rubble and debris where the three-story building used to stand at the corner of Court Street and Union Street.

The FDNY said that the call came in around 4:38 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they encountered a man who said he had escaped from the second floor of the building just before it came crashing down.

The building is home to a gym, according to a check of the address. The facility, called Body Elite Gym, posted online on June 12 that the building was undergoing repairs while it remained closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are getting an exterior makeover. Doing all the things we haven’t had the chance to do and making the most out of our downtime," Body Elite Gym posted on Facebook. "When the time comes to reopen, we will be back in action and better than ever."

The post was later deleted.

Advertisement

On June 10, two days before that post, an inspector issued a partial stop-work order at the site because of unsafe conditions, according to the Department of Buildings website. And the property has a number of open violations.

The comments on the DOB record for the June 10 inspection read: "APPRX. TWENTY FEET BY FIFTEEN FEET MASONRY BRICK WALL DANGEROUSLY BULGING OVER PUBLIC SIDEWALK. NO PROTECTION PROVIDED. PARTIAL SWO ISSUED. RESPONDENT TO PROVIDE SIDEWALK PROTECTION AND ENGINEERING REPORT IMMEDIATELY."

"Avoid Court Street between Atlantic Avenue and 1st Place, and Union Street, from Henry Street to Smith Street, so that emergency operations may proceed," the NYPD tweeted.

A police helicopter flew overhead to help search for anyone who may have been tapped. The NYPD tweeted that police dogs were also searching the rubble. Authorities later said they were confident no one remained inside.

An official with the Department of Buildings said the remaining structure of the building was unstable and would be demolished. The adjacent building was evacuated as a precaution.