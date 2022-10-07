Budweiser welcomes the birth of 2 new Clydesdale foals

article

Warm Springs Ranch just welcomed the birth of two new Budweiser Clydesdale foals, the company announced on Oct. 6.

The farm hands were excited to welcome a colt, male and a filly, female both born at the company breeding and training facility of the Budweiser Clydesdales in Boonville, Missouri.

The 300-plus acre facility was established in 2008 and is home to the iconic Budweiser horses seen on their famous commercials. There the lucky animals have access to a foaling barn, labveterina and 10 pastures.

"This is just the beginning of an incredible journey for these two Clydesdales," said Amy Trout, herd supervisor at Warm Springs Ranch. "We are open to the public, and we’d love for guests to stop by for a visit to see these two up close."

Visitors can tour the ranch. Tickets are available at the Warm Springs Ranch website.