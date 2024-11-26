Budget-friendly gift ideas that won’t cause you financial stress this holiday season

article

Are you in search for holiday gifts that won't break the bank? If so, this gift guide is for you.

Looking at your bills from the holidays can make you feel ill. Gifts make up a huge portion of holiday spending, but they're far from the only cost.

If you're hosting dinner, paying for the food to serve guests can be costly. Holiday decorations can be tempting to pick up with each store visit.

Fear not, because you can keep gifts this holiday season budget-friendly, but still give a present full of sentimental value, as well as practical appeal.

Below are a few ideas for affordable gift ideas ahead of the holidays.

1. Gift Sets

Many companies offer holiday gift sets containing their products.

These are especially popular in the beauty/skin care space.

Purchasing a gift set provides for a variety of products at a low cost.

If you gift one of these this holiday season, whoever you purchase it for will get to test out a range of products with your gift.

2. Practical items

Holiday wish lists are typically filled with wants, not needs, many of which can be expensive.

When trying to shop on a budget, think of practical finds that the person you are shopping for is in need of.

Practical gifts could include things like fancy soap or lotion that you know the recipient will use at one point or another.

3. Hot chocolate kit

There's nothing better than getting cozy in your pajamas with a warm mug of hot chocolate in hand.

One great, inexpensive gift this holiday season is a hot chocolate kit.

You can easily make this at home by purchasing a holiday or winter-themed mug, placing a bag of hot chocolate inside along with mini marshmallows.

You could also do this with a jar by pouring hot chocolate mix inside and then layering chocolate chips and marshmallows on top. You can make this more festive with a red or green bow tied around the jar.

Another idea is to use a clear Christmas tree ornament instead of a jar. You can do this by unscrewing the top, pouring hot chocolate inside and topping with your marshmallows.

4. DIY cookbook

If you love to cook or bake, pass along your favorite recipes to a loved one with a DIY cookbook.

This is a very budget-friendly gift, as you can simply use a binder to hold all the recipes together.

Pick a few of your favorites, print them out and place them in clear sleeves. Then organize your recipes in the binder.

The recipient can easily add all their own recipes to the binder through the years.

5. A beautiful houseplant

Enhance spaces with the gift of nature!

A lush potted plant or an adorable succulent serves as a thoughtful yet affordable present, breathing life into the recipient's living environment.

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, such green gifts symbolize growth and vitality, representing a nurturing touch that flourishes over time.

The idea of sharing the natural world could be seen as a heartfelt token, bringing a touch of tranquility and freshness to someone's home.

6. A relaxing scented candle

Scented candles are both affordable and practical.

If you're feeling ambitious, you can even make your own candle to give as a gift this holiday season.

All you really need to make a candle is a jar or bowl, candle wax, wicks and a fragrance of your choosing.

Candles add such a lovely ambiance to any home, and also won't break the bank.

7. Subscription boxes or memberships

Give the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season with a subscription box or membership.

These curated offerings, from book club subscriptions to streaming services or monthly snack deliveries, extend the joy of gifting beyond a single occasion.

By tapping into the recipient's interests, these subscriptions offer an ongoing source of delight without the weighty burden of a substantial upfront expense.

8. Handwritten notes or scrapbook

Imagine the powerful sentiment behind a handwritten note or the essence of a beautifully crafted journal.

With personal words penned down, you can convey heartfelt emotions, reminisce about cherished moments or even encourage the recipient to begin their journaling journey.

A scrapbook also makes for a lovely gift full of sentimental value.

9. Self-care kits

Gather an assortment of affordable treasures designed to usher the gift recipient into moments of serenity amid their daily routine.

Bath bombs, scented candles, face masks and a cozy throw blanket are just a few items worth considering adding to the self-care kit you create.

This carefully curated ensemble isn't just a gift; it's an invitation to unwind and cherish moments of relaxation and rejuvenation.

Share the joy of self-pampering and tranquility, offering a thoughtful sanctuary for the recipient to escape the chaos and embrace blissful moments of self-care.

10. Personalized gifts

The quest for the perfect present often intertwines with the desire to evoke heartfelt emotions without straining the purse strings.

Amid this exploration lies the charm of personalized gifts, such as custom-made mugs, key chains engraved with initials and jewelry etched with a meaningful date or name.

Not only do these gifts fit within a budget, but they also carry profound emotional value, embodying a treasured connection that resonates with the receiver, making them feel truly cherished and appreciated.

11. Experiential gifts

Offer a gift that transcends mere materialism by considering experiences that linger in the heart long after the wrapping paper is gone.

Instead of tangible items, delve into the realm of gifting immersive experiences. Giving the gift of a cooking class, a spa visit, tickets to a local event or a museum tour are all great options.

These experiential presents are not only memorable but also reasonably priced, offering the joy of shared moments and new discoveries while respecting your budget.

By opting for these experiences, you're granting the gift of cherished memories and shared adventures that resonate far beyond the holiday season.

12. Board games or puzzles

For those who relish indoor pursuits, consider gifting board games or intricate puzzles that promise hours of entertainment and foster moments of shared connection.

These thoughtful presents not only offer amusement but also create opportunities for cherished bonding experiences among family and friends.

Plus, their square shape allows them to be wrapped with ease.

13. Reusable and eco-friendly items

Consider sustainable and environmentally friendly gift choices such as reusable straws, which minimize single-use plastic waste, or versatile tote bags that promote a reduction in disposable plastic bags.

Additionally, eco-friendly kitchen items like reusable food wraps or bamboo utensil sets offer practicality while advocating for a sustainable lifestyle, making them thoughtful and impactful gifts.

You can even mix and match a few different items to make an eco-friendly gift bag filled with goodies.

14. Baked goods

Crafting homemade cookies, decadent fudge, or assembling DIY baking or cooking kits, complete with ingredients and recipes, presents a thoughtful gesture that's always warmly welcomed.

Edible gifts offer delightful surprises, spreading joy through the aroma of freshly baked treats and the pleasure of culinary exploration.

Wrap up your baked goods in a holiday-themed box or bakery-style bag for a professional look.

15. Handmade tie blanket

Handmade gifts always display thoughtfulness.

To save money this holiday season, dedicate some of your time to putting together a gift that will show your loved ones that you care.

A cozy blanket is essential for the frigid days of winter, and you don't need to know how to knit or crochet to make one.

One easy way to make a beautiful blanket at home is with the tie method.

Essentially, all you need to do this is two pieces of fleece or felt and a pair of scissors.

If needed, trim your fabric to the proper size, and then cut out a square on each corner of your fabric, with the pieces of fabric laid one on top of the other.

Then, begin to cut straight lines through both pieces of fabric, equally distanced apart, all around the blanket.

Then go back and simply tie each of the two pieces together to form the blanket.

