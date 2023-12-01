'Buddymoons': Newlyweds swap romantic getaways for group vacations

Some newlyweds are putting a modern spin on traditional honeymoons by keeping the party going with 'Buddymoons'—replacing the romantic getaway for 2 with group vacations instead.

"For us, it didn't feel like this taboo type of thing," says business owner, model, reality star and 'Buddymoon' host, Hannah Godwin. "If our friends are all the way out there, we might as well just hop on a quick flight and go to Mykonos."

Godwin and Dylan Barbour met on the show "Bachelor in Paradise" and have lived together since 2020—the couple threw a 'Buddymoon' after tying the knot last August in France.

"Dylan and I have been really fortunate to go on some fun trips together—just him and I and this was really the only time that we would envision all of our closest friends all in Europe at the same time—and so we're like, why not just go 'Buddymoon'?"

The pair also got married on a Wednesday, so guests had already planned on staying in Europe, so the group trip just made a lot of sense.

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: (L-R) Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin attend REVOLVE x The h.wood Group Present REVOLVE FESTIVAL on April 16, 2022 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Expand

"I definitely recommend it. I think it's a fun thing—there's plenty of trips to be had or staycations to be had—but spending time with friends and stuff was it was really special and it made a memory for them and for us combined."

Meanwhile, relationship expert Lori Zaslow isn't sold on the idea.

"When I first hear about it, I love it because I'm a friend hoarder and I think it's so much fun. It's like a bachelorette party and bachelor party all in one," says Zaslow who is the co-founder of Project Soulmate.

"That being said, I do think it takes away from the wedding and the husband and the wife and the bonding and the intimacy. Your 30th or your 40th or your big 50th trip. It's just an excuse to go away. And if you want to call it a buddy moon, fine. I mean, everyone should take a body moon every year, but your first honeymoon should be a honeymoon. If you're already looking to delete your relationship with your friends and other distractions. That will be the entire relationship. Trust me on that."