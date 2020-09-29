Bud Light offering Lightning-inspired bottle, free beer deal following Bolts' win

article

Bud Light is offering fans a way to cheers the Bolts' Stanley Cup win with some free beer.

After the Tampa Bay team clinched its second win in franchise history, the company posted online that it's rolling out a special edition, "Bud Lightning" bottle commemorating the Stanley Cup win.

Before grabbing a cold Bud Light, fans can also score a rebate for a six-pack of Bud Light worth up to $10. The offer is good through Oct. 10.

More details can be found here on Bud Light's website.

