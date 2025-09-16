Is it winter yet? Bryant Park’s Winter Village set to kick off

The Brief Bryant Park’s Bank of America Winter Village is set to open in just a few weeks. The destination features a free-admission ice rink, 190+ holiday shops, and The Lodge food hall. Seasonal attractions will expand later with Santa’s Corner, igloos, and bumper cars.



Sweater weather means the return of one of New York City’s most beloved traditions: the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park.

The park will offer months of ice skating, holiday shopping, and seasonal activities in Midtown Manhattan.

At the center of the Winter Village is The Rink, the city’s only free-admission ice skating venue. Open daily, including holidays, it offers rental skates, lessons, and skating aids for children.

New York City's Bryant Park Winter Village has outdoor activities during the cold winter months such as a temporary ice skating rink, bumper cars on ice, a food market, and a bar called "The Lodge". (Photo by: Deb Cohn-Orbach/UCG/Universal Images Gro Expand

Surrounding the rink, the Holiday Shops by Urbanspace will feature more than 190 vendors selling artisan gifts, handmade crafts, and gourmet treats. The open-air market, which runs from Oct. 24 through Jan. 4, highlights small businesses and provides a wide selection of items for holiday shoppers.

For visitors looking to take a break from skating or shopping, The Lodge offers a food hall and bar with seasonal meals, hot beverages, and cocktails. Positioned next to the rink, it provides a place to warm up while watching the skaters.

Additional attractions will be introduced later in the season, including Santa’s Corner, Cozy Igloos, and Bumper Cars on Ice. These activities, combined with the rink and shops, make the Winter Village a destination for holiday celebrations and winter outings alike.

For operating hours and programming updates, visit WinterVillage.org. While the Winter Village opens in October, the first day of winter does not officially arrive until Dec. 21.