Brutal attack at NYC 7-Eleven store

A man was brutally beaten and robbed at a Manhattan 7-Eleven store.

It happened about 1:30 a.m. on Monday at a store on Lafayette St. in Chinatown.

A 46-year-old man was inside the store when two unidentified men got into some sort of argument with him.

A video released by the NYPD shows that they dragged the victim out of the store and began kicking and punching him multiple times to the face. They then stole multiple phones from him and a mountain bike. The items were worth an estimated $1,300.

The attackers then took off on foot and have not been arrested.

EMS took the victim to NY Downtown Hospital where he was treated and released.

The first suspect is approximately in his 30s, 5'10" tall, and 170 pounds. The other suspect is approximately in his 30s, 5'8" tall, and 160 pounds.

Police are hoping someone will provide a tip that will lead to their arrests.