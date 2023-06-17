Brussels sprouts shipment turns into $4.3M drug bust, border patrol says

A tractor-trailer meant to be shipping Brussels sprouts was found to have millions of dollars worth of meth hiding inside of it, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

On June 2 around 7:30 p.m., authorities at the Calexico East Cargo Facility stopped a 51-year-old man driving a tractor-trailer "with a shipment manifested for brussels sprouts."

The driver and his truck were referred for further examination.

"At the inspection area, a non-intrusive inspection was conducted of the tractor-trailer and its shipment, when irregularities were observed. CBP officers requested a CBP human/narcotics detector dog to screen the cargo, to which he alerted CBP officers to the presence of narcotics," border patrol said.

A total of 148 packages of meth were found hidden in the floor and roof of the trailer, authorities said. The drugs reportedly weighed 2,052.20 pounds and are said to have a street value of $4,309,620.

"The driver was detained for the alleged narcotics smuggling attempt. CBP officers turned the driver over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further disposition," border patrol said.

The tractor, trailer, and drugs were seized.

There's no information about who the driver was or where the drugs were coming from or headed to.

It's also unclear if there were actual Brussels sprouts inside the trailer.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo from U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Map of where Calexico is: