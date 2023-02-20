Brush fire burns in Marine Park area of Brooklyn

A brush fire was burning Monday afternoon in the Marine Park area of Brooklyn.

No homes or structures were burning, although there are reports that vehicles have burned.

FDNY firefighters were responding to the scene.

Fireboats are trying to get water onto the Eastern edge of the park to keep the fire from spreading.

Officials are trying to keep the fire from going towards Gerritsen Avenue, where there are homes.

A long line of flames was visible from the fire. Thick black smoke was seen for miles from the fire.

It was unclear what caused the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.