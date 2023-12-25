Brooklyn woman assaulted in home invasion, NYPD seeks public help

article

The NYPD is searching for the two men who forced their way into a Brooklyn home and reportedly raped a woman.

It happened on Saturday around 6 p.m. on 59th Street and Ninth Avenue.

Officials say the suspects forced their way into the home, and then one of them raped a 49-year-old woman inside.

They ran away after, according to police.

The suspects are described as males in their 30s, about 5'9" to 6 feet tall, with a medium complexion, slim build, black hair, and facial hair.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

