Brooklyn Tower set for grand opening

The tallest building in Brooklyn, the Brooklyn Tower, is getting ready for its grand opening.

It took the JDS Development Group about two years to build the 1,066-foot, hexagonal luxury residence, which juts out of Dime Savings Bank on 55 Fleet Street in Downtown, an area undergoing a burst of high-end growth.

"You can still get the Manhattan luxury skyscraper feel in downtown Brooklyn, which is something 10-15 years ago was never thought of," said Brianah Moore, a real estate agent with Serhant.

And while some Brooklynites say it makes them think of the Tower of Mordor in Lord of the Rings, others say the new iskyscrapers evolving the Brooklyn skyline.

"I don’t think it matches the aesthetic anywhere," said one resident.

"I think it’s something really unique, it’s definitely something really different," said another.

The super tall offers condos that range from four-bedroom, 3,000 square foot penthouses costing just under $8 million, to 600 square foot studios that cost a mere $1 million.

But the amenities are what makes the Tower a luxury, with an indoor basketball court, dog run, playground, library, theater and a pool that wraps around the dome of the Dime Savings Bank.

"I think people really want experiences," said Cristina Cote, co-founder of Cote Luxury Real Estate. "A lot of people work from home, so I think to live in a luxury building is more valuable than ever."

The developers have set aside more than 100 units for affordable housing, but affordable is subjective. You have to make a minimum of $90,000 a year, and the cheapest rental they have available is a studio for about $2,700 a month.