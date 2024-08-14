Brooklyn teenager kidnapped by 2 men after sending disturbing text: NYPD

A family member of a teenage girl received a text that she had been kidnapped by two men on Tuesday, police said.

It was reported to the police at approximately 3:07 p.m. Police said the 16-year-old teenage girl was last seen at 2:57 p.m. entering the Pitkin Avenue-Van Siclen Avenue "A and C Line" subway station.

(Credit: NYPD Crimestoppers)

Police said the girl has a light complexion, black hair, brown eyes, approximately 5–2 inches tall and approximately 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hooded shirt, blue jeans, white sneakers and was carrying a gray purse.

At this point, police say they do not believe this was a hoax.

Police said the family has not heard from the girl since she texted them that she was in the car with the two men.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).