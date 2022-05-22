Brooklyn teen shot in the head and killed: NYPD

article

The epidemic of gun violence on New York City's streets claimed another young life this weekend, as authorities say a teenage boy was shot in the head and killed.

According to the NYPD, officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of shots fired at the intersection of Avenue W and Batchelder Street near the Sheepshead Bay Houses in Brooklyn just before midnight on Saturday.

When police arrived on scene, they found an 18-year-old man lying on the ground with two gunshot wounds to his head.

The victim was rushed to Coney Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made and an investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released pending family notification.