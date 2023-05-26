Expand / Collapse search

Brooklyn teen rescued from vault inside abandon building

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Crown Heights
FOX 5 NY
A view of the hole created by first responders in Brooklyn who rescued a teen locked inside a vault in an abandoned building.

BROOKLYN - Emergency crews in Brooklyn rescued a teenager who had gotten locked inside a vault in an abandoned building late Thursday night.

According to authorities, the incident happened at a building located on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights.

A 15-year-old boy and a friend were allegedly inside the building when one of them got locked in the vault. 

The fire department used a mini ‘jaws of life' and a sledgehammer to make a hole for the boy to escape.

The boy was uninjured. 