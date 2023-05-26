Brooklyn teen rescued from vault inside abandon building
BROOKLYN - Emergency crews in Brooklyn rescued a teenager who had gotten locked inside a vault in an abandoned building late Thursday night.
According to authorities, the incident happened at a building located on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights.
A 15-year-old boy and a friend were allegedly inside the building when one of them got locked in the vault.
The fire department used a mini ‘jaws of life' and a sledgehammer to make a hole for the boy to escape.
The boy was uninjured.