‘He died saving tenants’: Family mourns Brooklyn super, father of 3 killed stopping thief

The Brief 41-year-old Burim Havolli, a longtime building super in Ditmas Park, Brooklyn, was killed after confronting a suspected package thief inside his Ocean Avenue apartment building. Havolli was a devoted husband and father of three young children, known for his humility and dedication to tenants. His brother, Blair Havolli, told FOX 5 NY , "He helped everyone. Everyone — no matter who they were. He was such a humble person."



A Brooklyn community is mourning the loss of a man they say spent years caring for others, only to lose his life protecting the very building he helped keep safe.

What we know:

Police say 41-year-old Burim Havolli, a longtime superintendent at a Ditmas Park apartment building on Ocean Avenue, was killed Wednesday morning after confronting a man allegedly stealing tenants’ packages.

He leaves behind a wife and three children, all under the age of eight.

Who is Burim Havolli?

Brother of Burim Havolli speaks.

Havolli, a husband and father of three young children, had worked at the building for 16 years and was well-known among tenants for his kindness, humility, and dedication.

‘He died saving tenants,’ brother says

His brother, Blair Havolli , told FOX 5 NY that Burim "helped everyone — everyone, no matter who they were."

"He died saving tenants' building," Blair said.

"He was very humble," his brother said through tears. "All the tenants cried yesterday and today. He always wanted to help."

Brooklyn super, father of 3, killed

Police say the altercation began around 8 a.m., when Havolli tried to stop a man who was allegedly part of a crew that had been stealing packages from the building since summer, according to the New York Post.

Witnesses and police sources told the NYP that the fight turned violent when the suspect struck Havolli in the head with a cell phone.

His brother claims he was beaten in the head with a cellphone.

He collapsed shortly afterward and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

Man in custody

The latest::

A 30-year-old man was taken into custody but has not yet been charged.

Sources told FOX 5 NY the man has at least three prior arrests, and police are still determining whether to bring formal charges.

Co-workers said Havolli had grown increasingly frustrated by a string of thefts in recent months. Porter Johnny Garcia, who worked with him for 15 years, told The Post that they had repeatedly dealt with thieves buzzing random apartments to gain entry.

Kosovo native

"A man came to rob the packages and [Burim] saw him and tried to hold him for the police," Garcia said. "He was the best guy — working very hard, always trying to help."

Heverly had recently returned from a trip to his native Kosovo, where he visited family. His relatives say that his funeral will be held there in the coming days.

Outside the Ocean Avenue building, residents have set up a small memorial of candles, flowers, and handwritten notes, tributes to the man who was the heartbeat of their home.

"He made this building feel safe," one tenant said. "He didn’t deserve this."

What's next:

The cause of death remains unknown and police say the investigation remains ongoing.