Brooklyn street renamed after Army sergeant killed in Iraq War

Family and friends gathered in Brooklyn Saturday to rename a street after U.S. Army Sergeant Mario Nelson in Canarsie on the corner of East 83rd and Avenue N.

Nelson was killed in combat in Iraq in 2006. He was just 26 years old and left behind his wife, Mecca, and their three-year-old daughter, Mia, who is now a sophomore in college.

"I may not have as many memories of my father that my mother and his family may have, but everyone would tell me….he was humble, he was great, he was a giver and most importantly he had faith," Mia said.

"But I know Mario Nelson, our Haitian warrior, is smiling down on us right now, and I know he’s saying that’s my girl, that’s my girl," Mecca added.

"I have the privilege, and I’m honored to have Sergeant Mario Nelson, who is also Haitian descent to have the street naming for him …his legacy…his hard work," Councilwoman Mercedes Narcisse added.

Nelson had planned on becoming a firefighter after his Iraq tour. His former comrades in war, also came to support and celebrate his life.