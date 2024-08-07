Brooklyn stabbing: Man dies after multiple wounds to head and abdomen

A man died after being stabbed multiple times in the head and abdomen in Brooklyn on Wednesday, police said.

Police responded to a 911 call just after 8 a.m. and found the 45-year-old victim at East 53rd Street and Avenue K in the Flatlands.

He was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

police lights (FOX 9)

Police said no arrests have been made.

The man hasn't been identified yet.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.