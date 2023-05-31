NYPD: 2 teen bystanders shot in Brooklyn, suspects on the run

Two teens were shot in front of 821 Franklin Ave in Crown Heights, Wednesday morning, according to police.

SkyFOX captured video of police activity near Eastern Parkway and Franklin Avenue.

Police say a male allegedly fired shots at an intended target and missed, hitting the two teens outside.

Both suspects fled the scene on foot near the Eastern Parkway.

One 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg while 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm. Both were taken to Kings County Hospital and are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

One suspect is described as a dark-skinned male, possibly in his teens, with a black hooded shirt and black clothing. The other suspect is described as a dark-skinned male, also in his teens, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and gray jeans.

It is still unclear which suspect fired the gun.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.