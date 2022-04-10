Expand / Collapse search

Brooklyn shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured: NYPD

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Crown Heights
NEW YORK - One man is dead and another has been hospitalized after a shooting early Saturday morning in Brooklyn.

According to the NYPD, officers responded to a Shotspotter activation at around 1 a.m. on Bergen Street in Crown Heights.

Upon arrival, officers found 38-year-old Kevin Alves with a gunshot wound to the head, and a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso and a graze wound to the ear.

EMS took both men to Kings County Hospital, where Alves was pronounced dead. The 45-year-old man is listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

