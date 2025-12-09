NYPD will do morning sweeps of Brooklyn school in response to bomb threats

article

The Brief The NYPD will perform morning sweeps of a Brooklyn school in response to several bomb threats. According to a letter drafted by the Brooklyn Latin Parents' Association Execution Board to the NYPD, there were three separate building evacuations following bomb threats made to The Brooklyn Latin School between Oct. 21 and Oct. 29. There is currently an active investigation into the situation.



The NYPD will perform morning sweeps of a Brooklyn school in response to several bomb threats.

Specialized high schools ‘targeted’

What we know:

The drafted letter in its entirety can be read below:

The first bomb threat occurred on Oct. 21, prompting an evacuation of the students. The second threat and subsequent evacuation took place on Oct. 24, and the final on Oct. 29.

"While we are grateful for the NYPD’s swift response and professionalism during each evacuation, families are now asking what concrete steps are being taken to investigate these incidents and prevent future disruptions," the Brooklyn Latin Parents' Association Execution Board wrote in the letter.

The Executive Board, in separate correspondence, established that the captain of the NYPD's 90th precinct met with the school's administration. It is now established that the NYPD will perform daily morning sweeps of the school and send in more police agents to support the faculty and administration.

"It seems that specialized high schools have been targeted for this type of activity," the Executive Board included in the correspondence.

There is currently an active investigation into the situation.