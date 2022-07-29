NYPD seeks suspect in seemingly random screwdriver attack in Brooklyn

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding the suspect who seemingly randomly attacked a worker at a store in Brooklyn with a screwdriver on Wednesday.

Surveillance video shows the victim fruit at a store on Lafayette Avenue in Fort Greene when the suspect suddenly stabs him in the shoulder with the tool.

The suspect ran away immediately afterward, while the victim sustained a puncture wound.

