Brooklyn Public Library launches 'Browse the Branches' challenge

The Brooklyn Public Library has launched a new initiative called "Browse the Branches," aimed at encouraging New Yorkers to explore all 62 of its branches throughout the year.

"It's an initiative just to get people back into our branches and people in the neighborhood a little bit better," said Nick Higgins, Chief Librarian of the Brooklyn Public Library.

Participants in the challenge will be given a "passport" at any branch they visit, allowing them to collect special stickers unique to each location. The goal is to visit as many branches as possible, with various milestones offering different prizes.

The ultimate reward awaits the first person to complete their passport.

"If you are the first person to fill out the passport you receive a set of curated books that you can take home with you. A special library card, and you also get a special professional photo shoot.," Higgins said.

The first 100 people to complete the challenge will not go home empty-handed, as they will receive a special tote bag and a limited-edition BPL Ambassador Library Card.

This challenge serves a dual purpose: it aims to spark exploration across dozens of Brooklyn libraries and to drum up support for city libraries following budget cuts by Mayor Eric Adams of more than $23 million.

Supporters say libraries play a crucial role in fostering civic literacy, strengthening the communities they serve, and providing free programs for nearly 60,000 people annually.

"It would be tremendously meaningful for our library staff to see more people coming through the branches to visit the neighbourhoods and check out what they’re doing and show how they appreciate libraries," Higgins said.