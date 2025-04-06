Police shoot man accused of slashing multiple children inside Brooklyn home

The Brief Multiple children were injured in a stabbing at a home in Bensonhurst on Sunday morning, according to police. According to police, an 11-year-old victim managed to call 911 while another uninjured child ran to a neighbor’s house for help. Police say they had to break down the door to get inside and encountered the suspect, who was shot by NYPD officers. He is now in critical condition.



Officers say they responded to a report of a stabbing inside a home at 1671 84th Street around 10:15 a.m., what Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch called a "horrific scene."

Four out of the five children present at the home during the attack were injured, while one child was unharmed.

According to police, an 11-year-old girl managed to call 911 while another uninjured child ran to a neighbor’s house for help.

The 11-year-old told police that she and her siblings had been stabbed by her uncle, but that she did not know her address.

Timeline:

When officers arrived, an uninjured child let them into the building and directed them to the scene of the stabbing.

Police said they heard screams upon entering and found blood on the walls and floor.

Officers had to break down the door to gain entry, where they encountered the suspect holding a bloodied meat cleaver.

What we know:

Inside the apartment, they found four female victims, aged 16, 13, 11, and 8, suffering from multiple slash and stab wounds.

Police ordered the man to drop the knife several times, but he refused and charged at them.

Two officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect, who is now in critical condition.

Two knives were recovered from the scene: a "large" cleaver that the man was holding and another bloodied knife found in a separate room.

The young girls were rushed to a nearby hospital, and all are expected to survive.

Commissioner Tisch visited the children at the hospital and thanked them, saying, "I'm happy to report that they are going to be fine."

The children’s mother is believed to have been out of the house during the incident.

According to police, the person accused of stabbing the children is a 49-year-old man.

He is currently in critical condition.

What we don't know:

His exact relationship to the children is still under investigation. However, police believe he is a relative.

Police said there was no history of domestic violence at the residence prior to the incident.

It's unclear what exactly led to the attack.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.