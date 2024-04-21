3 people hospitalized after fight breaks out on party boat in Brooklyn

Three people were hospitalized Saturday night after a fight on a party boat at a Brooklyn Pier, the NYPD said.

Police responded to the Brooklyn Army Terminal in Sunset Park just after 5 p.m.

When they got to the boat called Cornucopia Majesty, they found a 32-year-old man stabbed in the torso, a 40-year-old man who was stabbed multiple times, and a 28-year-old man who was hit in the head with a bottle.

The victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.