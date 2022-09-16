Park Slope community rallies to support beloved black-owned wine shop

The heart of Park Slope is home to one of the few black-owned wine shops in the country, but Good Wine is currently in danger of closing its doors--for good.

Heather Johnston opened her shop in 2015 and had to drastically alter her business during the pandemic.

"It got really scary, really fast. So I had to make some really quick changes--changing entirely how I do business, go to online, hire delivery," says Johnston. "I was terrified of anyone getting sick--I put all the money I could into keeping us all safe."

Like many small other business owners, in the aftermath of the pandemic, Johnston she fell behind on her rent and taxes.

"We’re digging back out, trying to get to sustainability--so that we can get to growth because it’s hard to grow your business during the middle of a pandemic that’s why we started our GoFundMe."

Johnston who is asking for $75,000—is already over halfway to her goal —as of Monday afternoon she has raised almost $45,000.

FOX 5 has reached to out Johnston's landlord for comment but has yet to receive a response.

