1 of 2 men shot in Brooklyn pronounced dead at hospital

The Brief Two men, both 20-years-old, were shot in Brooklyn – one was shot in the chest, the other was shot in the leg and a second bullet grazed his head. Both men were transported to Brookdale Hospital, where the man shot in the chest was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made yet. The investigation is ongoing.



One of two men shot in Brooklyn earlier today has died.

Two 20-year-old men shot

What we know:

The call was made to the NYPD at 2:40 p.m. earlier today, September 4.

Two men, both 20-years-old, were shot in Brooklyn – one was shot in the chest, the other was shot in the leg and a second bullet grazed his head.

Both men were transported to Brookdale Hospital, where the man shot in the chest was pronounced dead.

The other man is currently in stable condition.

No arrests have been made yet. The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The identities of both the victims and the perpetrator remain unknown.

The location of whoever shot the men is also unknown, as is any potential motivation behind the attack.