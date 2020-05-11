Brooklyn Nets star Garrett Temple studying for law school test

As Brooklyn Nets swingman Garrett Temple gets ready to be a dad for the first time with fiancé Kara McCullough, he's looked to his father and grandfather for inspiration.

Temple says Corliss Temple Jr. and Corliss Temple Sr. had a big influence on his education. Nearly five years ago he decided to pursue law school following a conversation with his father.

"My dad put something in my head about it," said Temple. "I graduated in business and then I saw this TED talk by an assistant DA and it was amazing. He talked about how much power prosecutors have and you can use that power for good."

Temple is using his time during the shut down of the NBA to study for his law school admittance test. He spends about three hours per day focused on test prep.

"My competitive edge comes out because I want to get every question right," said Temple.

He's looking to take the test in the fall.