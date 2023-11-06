NYPD searching for North Carolina child taken by Brooklyn mother

The NYPD is asking for the public's help in locating a missing child who police said was taken by his mother in North Carolina.

According to police, four-year-old Taiden Baker was last seen with his mother, Jozlynn Parker, 28, back in Nov. 1 in the Brownsville section of the Bronx, near Chester Street.

Investigators said Parker visited the child on Oct. 21 while in North Carolina, and fled with him – violating a court order in the state.

The child is described as a male with brown eyes, long black hair, 3’ tall, and around 35 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).