NYPD searching for North Carolina child taken by Brooklyn mother
BROOKLYN - The NYPD is asking for the public's help in locating a missing child who police said was taken by his mother in North Carolina.
According to police, four-year-old Taiden Baker was last seen with his mother, Jozlynn Parker, 28, back in Nov. 1 in the Brownsville section of the Bronx, near Chester Street.
Investigators said Parker visited the child on Oct. 21 while in North Carolina, and fled with him – violating a court order in the state.
The child is described as a male with brown eyes, long black hair, 3’ tall, and around 35 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).