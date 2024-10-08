NYPD busts illegal cannabis grow house across from Brooklyn daycare

The New York City Sheriff’s Office busted a suspected marijuana grow house in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The house is in a residential neighborhood across the street from a daycare center. The NYC Sheriff's Office said it may have been a rental property.

The raid came after officers from the 61st precinct responded to a 9-1-1 call last Friday at a residence on Exeter Street in Manhattan Beach.

Police were called to the house for a dispute, but once inside, officers said they found excessive marijuana in plain view and small to large plants.

Officials said they found approximately 90 full-grown plants as well as 50 to 100 pounds of product already packaged and out for distribution.

There was also an extensive amount of growing equipment.

The NYC Sheriff's Office said there were no children inside the premises and one arrest was made.

The investigation remains ongoing.