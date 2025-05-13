Man shot, killed by NYPD after charging at cops with knife: sources

article

The Brief An officer responding to a domestic dispute call in Brooklyn fatally shot a man. The police officer opened fire after the man charged at them with a knife. It is unknown if any officers were injured.



An NYPD officer fatally shot a man while responding to a domestic dispute call in Brooklyn, sources tell FOX 5 NY.

Domestic dispute

What we know:

Police officers were responding to a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute inside an apartment at 108 Christopher Avenue in Brownsville.

The man charged the officers with a knife; one officer opened fire, shooting and killing the man.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man is unknown. It is also not clear if any officers were injured.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more updates.